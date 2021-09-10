Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, September 10th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Dundee FC

James McPake: Livingston administration ‘pandemonium’ proves worth of ‘really stable’ US ownership at Dundee

By Neil Robertson
September 10, 2021, 8:00 am
James McPake feared for Livingston's future during his time at the West Lothian club.
James McPake feared for Livingston's future during his time at the West Lothian club.

James McPake admits he feared Livingston would go to the wall when he was captain of the club.

The 37-year-old came through the ranks at Almondvale alongside the likes of Graham Dorrans, Robert Snodgrass and Leigh Griffiths, who all went on to become Scotland internationals.

However, off the pitch, Livi were blighted by financial troubles, entering administration in 2004 and then for a second time five years later under Italian ownership.

Now, as Dundee boss, McPake will welcome his former club to Dens on Saturday with both sides desperate to secure their first Premiership win of the season.

And the manager admitted that the turbulent times he experienced at Livingston are in sharp contrast to the rock-solid stability that American owners Tim Keyes and John Nelms have brought to Dundee.

James McPake and Leigh Griffiths.
James McPake and Leigh Griffiths played together at Livingston.

The manager said: “I had a great time at Livingston starting with the likes of Graham (Dorrans), Snods (Robert Snodgrass), Murray Davidson, Dave Mackay and Leigh.

“However, the administrations were tough. The first didn’t affect us as much as we were young players on low money but the second time when I was club captain and the Italians came in, it was pandemonium.

“They were tough, tough times. We weren’t getting paid and it really sinks in. At that point I had a house but thankfully for me, I got my move to Coventry in the English Championship.

“I signed my pre-contract agreement at the start of December but I never got paid for the two months after that.

“But that’s not the football club now, that was the owners at the time.

A fresh-faced James McPake during his Livingston days.

“I had been at Livingston from school and there were some lovely people there.

“At the very end when the Italians were in charge I had real concerns for the club.
“I thought Livi could go to the wall. Thankfully it didn’t happen but Dundee is my club now.

And McPake is delighted that his club is in such safe hands.

Dundee owners Tim Keyes and John Nelms.

He added: “In the years I have been here – and we have gone through a global pandemic and been promoted in a global pandemic – Tim and John have made this a really stable football club.

“If you are talking about being worried whether your wages are going in the bank, then I have never had that here.

“You could say comparing Tim and John to those Italian owners is night and day but it is a lot more extreme than that.”