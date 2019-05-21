James McPake – I want to be Dundee manager for keeps

Dundee’s caretaker boss James McPake is keen to take the job on a full-time basis after getting a taste of the management bug over the weekend.

McPake stepped up from his role as reserve and U/18 coach last week after the sacking of Jim McIntyre following the club’s relegation to the Championship.

Under the former club captain’s stewardship, the Dark Blues put up a spirited display but ended the campaign with a 3-2 defeat to St Mirren at Dens on Saturday.

They finished the match with nine men after Darren O’Dea saw red and Gensy Kusunga went off injured.

McPake said: “They gave me everything apart from the result.

“What I must say is the application, the desire and everything about those boys out there showed they cared.

“That’s what we said at the start of the week, it was time to give something back to the fans.

“It’s been poor all season, the players know that and we know that as a football club.

“I wanted the supporters to go away positive and I think they went away happier in terms of what they saw compared with recently but we’re still disappointed we didn’t win.”

After receiving more than 100 applications for the job last week, managing director John Nelms is expected to begin the interview process this week.

And McPake hopes he’s done enough to convince the club’s hierarchy to go with an untested boss once more.

He added: “I wanted a taste of it two years ago, I wanted a taste on Friday, I want the season to continue, I want it next week, I’ll want it in a year, I’ll want it in two years.

“I’ve always wanted to be a manager.

“I’ve got my own ideas, not to say it’s right but I’ve got a way of doing things. For this week I think it’s worked apart from the result. It’s been so hectic I haven’t discussed it with John.

“I’ve missed the day to day pressure of a build up to a game. I’ve not had that since I got injured against United.”

O’Dea brought his Dundee career to an abrupt end with a red card after 20 minutes and McPake felt for his friend, who will join Motherwell’s coaching staff this summer.

McPake said: “Darren doesn’t deserve that for what he’s done for this club, on and off the pitch. I’m devastated for him but he’ll recover and has a lot to add to football.”