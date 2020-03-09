James McPake expects Dee to be better on own patch

James McPake reckons Dundee’s battling qualities won them a point at Ayr.

But the Dark Blues boss insists skill will come to the fore against the Honest Men at Dens Park.

The Dee face Mark Kerr’s side again tomorrow night in a clash that could have a massive bearing on the Championship play-off race.

Saturday’s goalless draw between the sides was a stuffy affair played in dreadful conditions.

But McPake expects his team to be more like themselves on their own patch.

“Saturday was a difficult day for football and there wasn’t much football played,” said the Dundee boss.

“But given that we conceded a penalty, I thought we showed real character.

“I’m disappointed to have not come away with the three points. We’re never happy with a point.

“Against Alloa last week we created loads of chances and weren’t happy with a point for that reason.

“But Saturday was a different game – we showed real character and a real desire not to concede.

“We did that successfully, but going forward we weren’t as good.

“A bit of that was down to the conditions and a bit was down to the way the game was played – but we’ll be better tomorrow night.”

Dundee were nowhere near as fluid in an attacking sense at Somerset Park as they were against Alloa at Dens last week.

Nevertheless, they showed plenty of heart – and their 3-5-2 shape again gave them a solidity in defence.

The point they gained on Saturday ensured they stayed on Ayr’s tail – and allowed them to close the gap on second-placed Inverness Caley Thistle.

Now the Dark Blues manager wants his side to really put the squeeze on.

“I hope the surface at Dens will make a difference,” he said.

“I’m not being critical of the surface at Ayr, because there was a game played there a few nights before and there was a lot of rain on Saturday.

“It was difficult for both teams and that was evident in the way the game was played.

“I don’t think we saw much of the quality that either team have shown so far this season.

“We’ve been better in the previous games than we were on Saturday – and they have been, too. There wasn’t much football played but we showed real character and real desire to get a fourth clean sheet in a row.”