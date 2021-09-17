Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, September 17th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Dundee FC

James McPake: Dundee manager recalls career-ending derby tackle but says he’d do it again

By Scott Lorimer
September 17, 2021, 11:02 am Updated: September 17, 2021, 11:04 am
James McPake challenges John Rankin in the 2016 New Year's Dundee derby - the moment which ended his playing career.
Dundee manager James McPake is preparing his side for this Sunday’s first derby of the season, knowing full well what’s at stake.

The former defender has experienced highs and lows against United – it also cost him his playing career.

But McPake insists he’d make the tackle on John Rankin in the 15th minute of the 2016 New Year’s derby all over again.

‘Would I make the tackle again?’

Speaking to Sky Sports News, the former Northern International recalled the challenge.

“The corner was played to John Rankin who, as we all know, can strike a ball.

“Someone had to get out and it was me who made the tackle. Otherwise, there was a good chance Ranks was putting it in the top corner,” he said.

“I made the tackle and knew right away that something was up. That was the end of my derby and effectively my playing career.”

A committed player throughout his career, McPake showed no regret for the moment which put a halt to his professional playing career.

He added: “I knew when I looked at my knee that something was seriously wrong.

“Was I thinking career ending? No, because I’d probably never think that, and that’s why I carried on for so long.

“I could have got back and kept going and played at a level but my knee was never right.

“Would I make the tackle again? Well, Ranks would have put it in the top corner, so I’d have to make it again.

“That might sound stupid to people but if I didn’t make that tackle I wouldn’t be standing here as manager.”

Gratitude to Dundee

Although unable to play, Dundee helped McPake in his rehab and gave him the opportunity to coach at the club.

That ultimately led to him being appointed as manager following the departure of Jim McIntyre in 2019.

James McPake celebrates with his team after winning promotion back to the Premiership with Dundee.

This is something McPake will always be grateful to the club’s owners for. He added: “It’s humbling, to have been given the manager’s job at such a young age.

“I’m thankful to a lot of people for that. Obviously John [Nelms] and Tim [Keyes] in particular. Then you’ve got Paul Hartley and Neil McCann who were excellent and both occupied this office.

“Coming to this club and having a couple of good seasons as a player, then I got the injury.

“They helped me with my coaching and got my knee to a position where I can run around with the kids and do bits and bobs in training. At one point I thought I’d be walking about with a limp.

“So I’ve a lot to thank them for, but I think we gave them a bit of payback with getting promoted back to the Premiership.”