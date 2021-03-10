James McPake: Dundee boss calls for defensive steel ahead of crucial Championship run-in

James McPake has vowed Dundee will shut the back door for their crucial Championship run-in.

The Dark Blues haven’t failed to score in a match since November.

However, they have struggled to keep things tight in defence, conceding 32 goals in 17 games.

Their difficulties at the back have cost them crucial points.

But the manager insists the Dark Blues are working hard on finding the defensive steel needed to help them realise their promotion dream this season.

Of their defeat to league leaders Hearts, McPake said: “At the first goal we allowed the cross into the box far too easily and Andy Halliday has a free header six yards out which is disappointing.

“At the second goal, Gary Mackay-Steven gets a bit lucky with the bounce of the ball but, to be fair to him, he plays a decent cross in that takes our defenders out.

“Jack Hamilton makes a great save but then gets really unlucky as the ball comes back off him and the Hearts player knows nothing about it and it ends up in the back of our net.

“How do we fix it? We work extremely hard on the training ground putting on drills.

“Yes, we are conceding goals and that was another two on Saturday but we are working very hard to prevent these.

“We are creating enough chances in any game – I don’t think anyone could have complained if we had scored three or four goals on Saturday.

“But we do need to tighten up at the back.”

McPake’s assistant Dave Mackay was also a top defender in his day and the management team along with the rest of the coaching staff are leaving no stone unturned as they attempt to reduce the amount of goals being conceded.

McPake added: “We are working hard and it is not just me and Dave, it is the other coaches here.

“Bobby Geddes has played at a really high level as has Scott Robertson.

“We also have staff watching games, trying to pick out those wee bits, those fine margins, nuggets from parts of the game that can help us on a Saturday.

Best chance of promotion

“It is all right picking it out and putting the sessions on but you have to implement it in the game and that’s where we are struggling.

“We are working on it in training and looking good but we are falling that wee bit short on match day.

“What we can guarantee is that we will continue to keep working on it and we will get it right.

“There are a bunch of players here who are determined to get it right and give this club the best chance they can to get out of this league.”