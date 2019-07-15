James McPake ‘delighted’ with win in first competitive game as permanent Dundee boss

Dead calm James McPake wasn’t showing his emotions after Dundee’s opening Betfred Cup win at Raith Rovers.

However, inside he was jumping with joy after a convincing 3-0 win in his first competitive game as permanent manager.

Two goals from Andrew Nelson and fellow-striker Craig Curran’s first for the club, made it a Stark’s Park stroll for his team on Saturday.

© Supplied

And James admitted he couldn’t have asked for much more from his players, six of whom were making their competitive debuts.

“You are maybe not seeing it, but I’m delighted. We did a lot of things right which we’re pleased about,” he said.

“People asked through the week does it (the Betfred Cup) matter, of course it matters. It’s competitive football so you go away and you want to win.

“And Josh Meekings gets another 90 minutes, Jamie Ness gets 90 minutes, but that’s on the back burner, we got the win.”

And while he was happy with the contribution of all those involved, he was pleased to see his strikers among the goals right from the off.

After a promising start when he arrived in January, Nelson was plagued by injury problems towards the end of last term.

However, his gaffer believes he’s now back to his best.

“He was the Andrew Nelson I’ve known from the very last week of last season and all pre-season. He’s been great.

“I’ve been on record saying how good he is to work with.

“He’s a gem of a boy, he wants to get better.

“He gets disappointed pretty easily when he’s not reaching the standards he feels he should but I love that about him. He’s always wanting to get better, he’s always asking, he’s working and there’s more to come.

“He’s getting there. I would have loved for him to get his hat-trick.”

And there was praise, too, for Curran as he broke a scoring duck that stretched back to him joining up from Dundee United in January.

“From day one everything about Craig has been good. He’s great about the place and he’s got a lot to offer as well.

“Whether he starts or comes on his attitude is the same, he works and he gets after people.”

Next up for Dundee are Cove Rangers and former boss Paul Hartley on Wednesday night.