James McPake: Dark Blues need to manage their teen sensation

Although he has been thoroughly impressed by his performances so far this season, Dundee manager James McPake insists they have needed to manage youngster Finlay Robertson at certain points.

The 16-year-old midfielder has made 12 appearances for the Dark Blues in his first full campaign, starting 10 of those.

The Dee academy product came off the bench with 15 minutes remaining in the 2-0 win over Arbroath before the international break.

Due to his tender years and high number of games this term, which have included his first Scotland U/19 caps, the manager has had to rest Robertson in recent weeks.

However, the teen sensation is ready to come back into the fold and is in contention for a starting spot as Partick Thistle come calling at Dens Park on Saturday.

“It’s a tough one because any time he plays he’s good,” James said.

“I’m not looking for times to leave him out, I judge it over a lot of things.

“For a 16-year-old, he covers a lot of ground in training and on the pitch, you add to that the expectation of playing for your boyhood club week-in, week-out.

“He’s had to perform consistently, which he has, but for a 16-year-old when you add all that into the balance I think it’s a lot.

“He comes back into contention this week.”

Alongside his impressive displays on the pitch in dark blue, the Dundee gaffer has been encouraged by how Robertson carries himself off it.

In training, James says the rising star is always trying to learn from fellow-midfielders and more experienced players like Graham Dorrans, Jamie Ness and Shaun Byrne.

McPake added: “He’s great and always wanting to learn. He’s asking Graham, Jamie, Shaun, whoever it may be, loads of questions.

“You’re having to drag him off the training ground pitch, he’s like the ideal young boy you’re trying to coach.”

James knows, however, they must temper expectations and remind themselves of how young Robertson still is, having only recently left school to focus on full-time first-team football.

“He always wants to get better and is never wanting to go home to play his PlayStation or his Xbox or anything like that.

“He’s wants to be a footballer, which is great, but we need to manage it.

“He left school not even six months ago so for him to go and play in TV games and high pressure games at the level he does is great.”