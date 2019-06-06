James McPake appointment key factor in Cammy Kerr staying at Dundee

Dundee defender Cammy Kerr admits receiving the backing of new Dens Park boss James McPake made signing a new deal an easy decision.

The 23-year-old right-back yesterday signed a two-year contract until 2021 with his boyhood heroes the Dee.

The youth academy product’s future at the Dark Blues was in doubt after being linked with moves away to the Scottish Premiership and England.

However, Kerr has committed his immediate future to the cause as Dundee prepare to embark on their first Championship season since 2013/14.

And the full-back, who has made in excess of 130 appearances for the Dee, admits former team-mate McPake was a huge factor in him staying.

“As soon as I was offered a deal, it was something that I wanted to jump at the chance at,” Kerr said.

“I had an offer from the Scottish Premiership but being at Dundee was my main priority.

“It’s something which is close to my heart and it’s no secret that I wanted to stay.

“When the manager was announced it was something that really appealed to me, knowing him for so long.

“I’ve had a close affiliation with him for a while and he’s helped me a lot through my time at Dundee.”

At his unveiling as the new Dundee gaffer, McPake outlined his desire to keep Kerr after previous manager Jim McIntyre had frozen him out.

That fact is not something lost on Kerr.

He added: “I was on holiday at the time of his Press conference and I was getting text messages from friends. To receive that type of backing from somebody is massive.

“For someone like myself, I’d like to think it would help me on for this season coming.”