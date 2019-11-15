James McPake adamant that loan of Celtic keeper was not a Hazard for Dundee

The signing of Conor Hazard on an emergency loan from Celtic was never a risk for Dundee.

That’s the opinion of Dark Blues manager James McPake.

Brought in last month as cover for injured Dee No 1 Jack Hamilton, Hoops keeper Hazard was impressive as Dundee went on a three-game winning run before last week’s derby loss to Dundee United.

Throwing a 21-year-old goalie into a game of that magnitude would maybe worry some managers but not James.

He was always confident the Northern Ireland cap would deal with pressure and is delighted to be able to continue to extend Hazard’s loan deal each week.

“He’s been good ever since he came in,” James said.

“He’s a young goalkeeper but he’s got experience of this league and also international experience. We were never worried with that and he made a great save at 2-0 in the derby.

“Conor’s deal is a seven-day thing we need to extend every seven days, that’s just the rules of it. We’ll extend it this week and then again because Jack’s not going to be ready for Inverness.

“We’ve no issue with Conor and he’s been really good. He’s come in and integrated really well with the squad, which is great.

“Let’s take the United game away and he’s been involved in three very good performances.

“He got to play in a derby live on BT and that’s something he’s going to have to do if he’s to be Celtic No 1.

“He’s playing big games and I’m sure if it’s something that could be done (extending his loan), Celtic would be more than happy to do it with Fraser Forster, Scott Bain and Craig Gordon there.”

As for the fitness of Hamilton, out after an appendix operation, James added: “Jack’s doing OK but it’s a weird one because he’s a goalkeeper.

“If he was an outfield player it’s much simpler. We had the same situation with Bain in Hungary a few years ago with his appendix.

“For a normal player you slide tackle and land but for a goalkeeper you’re repeatedly doing that so it’s one we’re monitoring. He’s getting better but he’s still not training. He’s in and around the club doing bits and pieces with the doctors and the physio.”