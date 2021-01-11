Cat owner whose pets died of dehydration escapes punishment at Dundee Sheriff Court

A cat owner who caused the death of his two pets after neglecting them has escaped punishment.

Care worker James McDonnell admitted causing his cats Mia and Babe unnecessary suffering by failing to properly take care of them at his Robertson Street home.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard McDonnell had taken the cats to a vet for treatment but the animals were in such a shocking condition that the alarm was raised with the police.

Officers attended and found the dead cats wrapped in a duvet in McDonnell’s home.

McDonnell, 23, was admonished after a period of good behaviour but was banned from owning an animal for the next five years.

The court was told the likely cause of death for both animals was dehydration, according to a post-mortem examination.

McDonnell, a first offender, previously admitted two charges of wilfully neglecting the cats but a sheriff deferred sentence on him to be of good behaviour when he appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Prosecutor Lora Apostolova said: “He went to the vets and after that visit, the police were contacted.

“They (the cats) were found in a duvet cover and the likely cause of death was suspected dehydration.”

McDonnell pleaded guilty to being responsible for the two cats and causing them unnecessary suffering by failing to provide them with adequate care and treatment, failing to obtain veterinary advice or treatment and causing them to suffer poor health including dehydration and weight loss between July 12 and August 2 2019.

Defence solicitor Ross Donnelly said McDonnell had been suffering from significant mental health issues at the time of the offence but has now got his life back on track.

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown said: “I am pleased to hear that you have managed to deal with some of your mental health issues and secured employment.”

