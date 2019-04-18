James Bond author Anthony Horowitz to visit Perth this summer

Best-selling author Anthony Horowitz, one of the most prolific and successful writers in the UK, is coming to Perth this summer.

Horowiz will be in the Fair City to discuss his career in writing and his James Bond novel Forever and a Day, a prequel to the first 007 novel, Casino Royale.

The 2018 thriller was officially commissioned by the estate of Bond’s creator, Ian Fleming.

Horowitz’s novels span all ages and genres and he has written more than 40 books, including the bestselling teen spy series Alex Rider.

He has also written for adults and was commissioned by the Conan Doyle Estate and Orion Books to write two new Sherlock Holmes novels.

The House of Silk, published in 2011, was internationally praised and its sequel, Moriarty, published in 2014, was met with similar success.

Horowitz is also responsible for creating and writing some of the UK’s most beloved and successful television series, including Midsomer Murders and Foyle’s War. He created New Blood, a seven-part drama for the BBC, which was broadcast in 2016.

Culture Perth and Kinross confirmed that the author will be at the AK Bell Library on May 2.

There will be an audience question and answer session, followed by a book signing session with Waterstones Perth.

Tickets cost £5 and are available in the library or via Eventbrite and must be booked in advance.