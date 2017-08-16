Jake Bugg to play intimate gig at Tayside arts club

Jake Bugg, one of Britain’s top music stars, is set to play an acoustic gig in Perthshire.

Jake, who has performed on the main stage at Glastonbury, will be playing The Byre at Inchyra Arts Club in Glencarse on November 17.

The musician is embarking on a tour throughout November to support his fourth studio album — Hearts That Strain — which will be released next month.

The Inchyra Arts Club is heralded as a stunning arts venue in a refurbished cattle byre on the Inchyra Estate near Perth.

The arts club opened it doors in June 2014 and has put on a varied programme of 15-20 shows each year covering music, comedy and theatre.

Jake burst on to the UK music scene with his self-titled debut album, which sold more than 600,000 copies in October 2012.

The star, who has also graced the T in the Park stage and headlined the Splendour festival in Nottingham, is a stunning coup for the venue which underwent significant refurbishment in 2012 after previously being described as a glorified “storage shed”.

Tickets for the upcoming performance are still available to purchase, with former X-Factor finalist Lucy Spraggan also playing the venue in October.