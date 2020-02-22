Jake Bugg keen to return to Dundee to pay iconic Clark’s 24-hour bakery a visit

For most music artists the world over, a new tour is sparked by a need to get their latest music out there and drum up interest in their current offerings.

For Jake Bugg, his upcoming tour is more about having some fun and treating fans to the “old favourites” in a more intimate setting.

Dundee features on his latest run of shows, with the 25-year-old Lightning Bolt star set to perform at Fat Sam’s Live on March 6.

After releasing his first self-titled album in October 2012, the Clifton-born singer has risen to fame with his indie folk tunes.

He got a chance to taste some local delicacies on his last trip to Dundee – and he is excited to visit the iconic Clark’s 24-hour bakery on his next trip.

Jake said: “I wanted to come back and do some more intimate shows and just have a bit of craic really.

“I haven’t got much new music out at the minute so I wanted to use the upcoming tour to try out some new material and of course play some old favourites too – we are there for the fans really so they will definitely be getting all the old tunes.

“I wondered if I would be asked about visiting the 24-hour bakery actually, it was amazing.

“You get everything you want after a night out. I am hoping we will have enough time after the show to pop back in.

“I have been telling all my friends from Scotland that aren’t in Dundee that they have to go to try it.”

Jake recently released single Kiss Like the Sun which was named as BBC DJ Annie Mac’s Hottest Record upon release.

It was the BBC who first helped Jake rise to fame at the age of 17, after he submitted some material before being chosen to appear on the BBC Introducing stage at Glastonbury in 2011.

It is clear they are a fan of his, but Jake remained tight lipped when asked if we could expect to see him back in Dundee at the Big Weekend in May after previous performances at the event.

He added: “I honestly am not too sure if I will be playing at the festival or not but even if I did know, I don’t think I would be allowed to tell you – sorry!”

Whether he is back in May or not, Jake was very vocal about how much he loved Scottish crowds and explained that you never really get used to people screaming your name or singing your songs back to you.

“Scotland has 100% got the best crowds to play for in the world,” he said.

“You always have a good gig when you are in Scotland, everyone is just totally up for having a good time.

“If it has been a long time in between gigs or if I have just played a small festival in some quiet village in France to then come back to massive crowds and mental gigs is definitely a shock.”

Although Jake hasn’t released a new album since 2017 he is starting to write more and more and insists he isn’t going to keep fans waiting for fresh music.

He added: “It is hard to say when my new album will be out, I would love it to be this year.

“My writing has just been getting better and better so I am going to keep releasing new singles so people have something to listen to.”

Joining Jake at the Fat Sam’s gig will be Scottish musician, and the singer’s pal Robert Sheilds who performs as ONR.

He said: “I am excited to have my friend Robert on the bill with me. He is also Scottish and a great musician.”

Tickets are still available for the gig on Ticketmaster for £28.