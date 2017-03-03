A hero has spoken of the moment he popped outside for a cigarette and ended up coming to the rescue of a car crash victim.

Jake Hill, 23, was the first person on the scene when a Vauxhall and a Mitsubishi collided at the junction of Dens Road and Mains Road.

He saw the crash unfold right in front of him before going to the aid of the woman whose car had flipped over.

Jake said: “I’d popped outside for a fag and it just happened — everything happened so fast.

“Two cars crashed into one another at the junction.

“It made such a loud noise and led to an unfortunate T-bone incident.

“The Vauxhall spun several times before flipping over. It was a heartstopping moment — I hadn’t expected to see that when I came outside.

“I thought the driver of the car that flipped was going to be badly hurt or something because it looked terrible.

“I just reacted — I think I was running before the cars had even stopped moving.

“Adrenaline kicked in and I ran to see if I could do anything.

“I didn’t think about it — I just moved.”

Jake said that the car came to rest on the driver’s side in the middle of Dens Road.

He said: “I rushed over and opened the passenger door and the driver was standing up in the car.

“She was really shocked and sort of mumbling to herself.

“She seemed confused about what had happened.

“I don’t blame her — I was shocked too.

“I thought, ‘I need to get her out of here’.

“Unbelievably, she didn’t seem badly injured, so I told her to grab on to me and pulled her free.

“There was a nurse in one of the cars that had stopped on the road, so she took over then.”

Jake has since been in contact with the driver of the Vauxhall to check she is recovering.

“I went to check on the driver of the Mitsubishi. She was OK — just shocked about what had happened,” he said.

Jake has called for a traffic light system at the “dangerous junction” to prevent a similar incident occurring again.

He said: “There should be a warning about the danger of the junction because the next time it could be a lot worse.

“Traffic lights would benefit everyone, from drivers to pedestrians.”

A Dundee City Council spokesman said: “This accident will be looked at as part of our ongoing accident investigation procedures.”