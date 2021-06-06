Monday, June 7th 2021 Show Links
‘I actually hope they increase his sentence’: Anger as jailed joyrider launches appeal against jail time

By Ciaran Shanks
June 6, 2021, 12:00 pm Updated: June 7, 2021, 8:09 am
Scott Fairweather was jailed at Dundee Sheriff Court.

A driver who left an Angus mum with “life-threatening” injuries following a horrific road smash has launched an appeal against his prison sentence.

Scott Fairweather was jailed after skipping a red light and colliding at high speed with Rachel Ward’s car in Forfar last November.

Miss Ward spent a fortnight in Ninewells Hospital with a collapsed lung and broken pelvis and now suffers from a heart murmur.

