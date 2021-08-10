News Jailed Alex Salmond blogger Craig Murray no longer in the SNP, party confirms By Andy Philip and Alasdair Clark August 10, 2021, 12:37 pm Updated: August 10, 2021, 1:28 pm Murray drank from a champagne bottle as he handed himself in. A disgraced former ambassador and ex-Dundee University rector who is serving an eight-month sentence over blog posts about the Alex Salmond trial is now out of the SNP. The party confirmed Craig Murray is “not a member”, weeks after he appeared to taunt the SNP about his position on social media. Murray drank champagne outside a police station where he handed himself in to begin his sentence at the start of August. Continue Reading Log in or subscribe to receive exclusive premium content, including expert opinion and insight as well as special investigations, just for our subscribers! Subscribe