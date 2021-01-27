A boozed-up banned driver who led police on a high-speed chase across Dundee is facing a return to prison.

Repeat offender Mark Aitchison drove on the opposing carriageway and the wrong way around a roundabout before being arrested.

The 28-year-old was more than three times the drink-drive limit, banned from driving and on licence at the time, after he was detained for 18 months in 2015 for riding a motorcycle dangerously while banned in an incident that led to the death of his friend, James Bryson.

Dundee Sheriff Court was told how just before 11pm on January 14, Aitchison was spotted driving his blue Citroen car with only dipped headlights by police on patrol in Fintry.

Officers followed Aitchison’s vehicle and indicated for him to pull over, but Aitchison continued to drive on.

Fiscal depute Marie Irvine said: “The accused crossed a junction at a give way sign and the police officers formed the opinion that the accused was intentionally failing to stop.

“He accelerated away, cutting corners sharply and drove the wrong way around a roundabout.

“He continued driving in the wrong direction around another roundabout. He continued driving at speeds in excess of the limit.”

Aitchison then drove into a cul-de-sac on Blacklock Crescent and fled along with two passengers.

Police quickly apprehended him and Aitchison later gave a reading of 68 mics of alcohol in 100 mils of breath, exceeding the limit of 22 mics.

Aitchison, of Whitfield Rise, pleaded guilty on indictment to driving dangerously by repeatedly driving at excessive speeds, driving through a give way sign without reducing his speed, failing to maintain the correct road position, driving across the opposing carriageway, driving the wrong way around roundabouts and driving on the opposing carriageway on January 14, 2020.

Aitchison also admitted drink driving as well as a separate charge of driving while disqualified.

Defence solicitor Jim Laverty urged Sheriff Lorna Drummond QC to call for social work reports despite Aitchison’s 31 previous convictions.

Prior to deferring sentence until March, Sheriff Drummond said: “Do not be under any illusions that because I am getting a report that you won’t be going to jail.”

Aitchison’s bail order was allowed to continue.

