Jail term for convicted sex offender from Dundee who set up Snapchat username

A convicted sex offender has been jailed after he set up a Snapchat username of Voyeurwatcher84 without informing police officers.

Jamie Stewart Mullen, 35, a prisoner at Perth, also accessed the encrypted cloud facility Mega, in contravention of the same court order, Dundee Sheriff Court heard.

Mullen had been placed on the 10-year-order after his previous convictions and having being subject to the sex offenders’ notification requirements three times, fiscal depute Marie Irvine told the court.

She said police had arrived unannounced at his flat on Friday June 12 this year as part of the conditions of the order and seized his tablet after finding “images of concern”.

On forensic examination, she said, they found usage of an encrypted application which had since been deleted.

“A number of other applications were identified on the device that the accused had never sought permission to download,” she said.

He had also not notified the police he was using the name Voyeurwatcher84, she added.

Solicitor David Duncan asked Sheriff Alastair Carmichael to seek reports to ascertain whether his behaviour had been a “blip” rather than a return to his former behaviour.

He said the offences arose as a result of the accused not understanding the boundaries set by various workers and said he had “made a mess of using the Snapchat username. He had informed them he was using Snapchat and other usernames but not that one”.

Mullen admitted accessing the encrypted application on May 30 at a flat on Cowgate, Dundee; and that between June 25 and July 2, this year, at Police HQ, Bell Street, he failed to inform police officers within three days that he had used the Snapchat username, both while being subject to a Sex Offender Prevention Order.

Sheriff Carmichael rejected Mr Duncan’s plea and jailed Mullen for 10 months.