Man with knife who threatened staff at Angus housing office is jailed

A “vulnerable” knifeman has been sent behind bars over his failure to comply with the community order imposed for a Forfar offence.

John Oliver, who suffers from autism, admitted walking into a housing association office in the town’s Victoria Street in January 2017 with a knife before behaving in a threatening manner towards staff.

The 36-year-old also threatened to harm himself during the incident.

He narrowly avoided custody with the imposition of a community payback order (CPO) with a range of attached conditions including supervision, but appeared back in the dock at Forfar Sheriff Court to face a damning report from social workers over his non-compliance.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

Defence solicitor Brian Bell said: “It is clear from the report he will not co-operate with the CPO, although he appears to understand it was imposed as a direct alternative to custody.

“This is a complex case. He is autistic and has also been diagnosed with antisocial personality disorder.”

Sheriff Gregor Murray told Oliver, of Westwood Walk, Montrose: “I know this offence took place some time ago, but you were placed on a community order and while I didn’t expect everything to go smoothly, what happened is that you completely failed to assist those trying to help you and got no benefit from it.

“You pleaded guilty to a serious offence. Prison won’t be easy for you, but nonetheless there is no alternative.”

He was jailed for six months.