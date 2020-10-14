Jail sentence for counterfeit trader from Dundee who sold fake designer gear

A counterfeit trader who raked in thousands of pounds by selling fake designer clothing has been jailed.

Police who raided Susan Reid’s home on Lauderdale Avenue found hundreds of items of fake clothing from designers such as Stella McCartney, Hugo Boss and Ralph Lauren, along with almost £7,500 in cash.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard the 44-year-old cooperated “to the extreme” with police after their first visit in August 2018. However, a brazen Reid had her home raided a second time a few months later after she continued to flog the bogus merchandise.

Reid was sentenced to 12 months in prison after previously pleading guilty to selling the goods.

The court was told that Reid made around £1,000 per week selling the items with an annual turnover of over £180,000.

It was revealed that the total value of the genuine products would have been considerably higher as Reid was selling her stock at less than the retail price.

Fiscal depute Marie Irvine said: “The accused was at home for the first visit and allowed officers entry. Items were recovered from the kitchen, the living room, the bedroom, a loft, the garden and her vehicle.

“There was clothing items, cash, purses, handbags and aftershaves. There were also boxes from previous deliveries.

“The accused stated that they were counterfeit and would take a weekly delivery between £3-5,000, add a mark up and make between £800-1,000 per week.”

Thanks to information from Reid, officers were also able to intercept a courier delivery of counterfeit goods to her home.

Reid, who has a previous conviction for fraud, pleaded guilty on indictment to distributing goods with a view to gaining for herself or another, or with the intent to cause loss to another and without the consent of the properties.

This was committed between December 1, 2017 and November 30, 2018 from her home address.

Scott Norrie, defending, said Reid had previously struggled with financial difficulties and was under “pressure” from sellers in Manchester to flog the items. However, he conceded that no actual threats had been made against her.

Mr Norrie told Sheriff Alastair Carmichael: “When the police finally attended, she fully cooperated to the extreme. She explained everything in fine detail.

“This has come as a frightening experience for her. She foolishly – and not being able to stand up to these people – went ahead to the extent that she did.

“She has shown remorse and based on all of that information, in my submission your lordship can take that step back and impose an alternative to custody.”

However, Sheriff Carmichael said Reid had a previous conviction from 2005 in respect of ten offences of fraud.

He added: “In the current offence here, you were found to be in possession of these fake goods and selling them on August 31 2018 and November 30 2018.

“You were selling these fake goods and continued to sell them even after the police recovered such goods that were in your possession.

“Having a need to reflect the public’s distaste at this kind of behaviour, I do not think there is an alternative but a custodial sentence.”