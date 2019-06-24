Jail for woman who trafficked pair to work as prostitutes in Dundee and Perth

A prostitution boss who admitted trafficking two women to flats in Dundee and Perth has been jailed.

Yen Huang, 62, recruited and brought two women to Tayside to engage in prostitution between November and December last year.

One of the women was approached by Huang in a London casino while another was trafficked from Malaysia.

Huang used five aliases, was living in Dundee illegally and was being sought by immigration officials when she was arrested.

Dundee Sheriff Court was told Huang initially denied any knowledge of the women and claimed she was working as a cleaner in the city.

Depute fiscal Nicola Gillespie said Huang was brought to the UK from China in 1996 by her father in search of a better life.

She had been working as a cleaner and had applied for asylum, which had been turned down in 2015 and she was required to sign on every 12 weeks at police HQ in Dundee pending a deportation action.

After failing to sign on twice in January, police began an operation to trace her. A 48-year-old woman was seen in Dundee with Yen Huang and, concerned she was a victim of human trafficking, they began surveillance.

When they raided her flat in Seagate on November 14 2018, the woman was wearing only a dressing gown and was with a male customer.

There was evidence of used condoms, oils and towels. The woman is awaiting deportation at a detention centre in England.

On December 11, police attended the address in Perth and found another woman. There was evidence of massage and sexual activity.

She said she had travelled from Dundee and was performing massage, oral sex and masturbation for money.

Police checked bank accounts and found one in the name of the accused at an address in St Mungo Place in Glasgow.

Huang, previously of Gellatly Street, admitted that between November 4, 2018 and November 14, 2018, at Seagate, she recruited one of the women and induced her to engage in prostitution; and between November 20 and December 12, 2018, at Melville Street, Perth, she recruited another woman, enticed her to come to Scotland for prostitution and instructed her to carry out sexual acts and advertised her services.

Defence solicitor David Duncan said Huang was under no illusions about her fate and said she is unable to provide police with any further information about the further extent of the operation.

He said: “There’s clearly a view within the report that she minimises her culpability in terms of these offences.

“I think it’s certainly true to say that she has become desensitised to this area or issue from her involvement in both sides of the offences.

“She understands there will be a sentence to serve. She’s doing surprisingly well in custody and feels a certain relief to be there and be away from the life that she had.”

Sentencing Huang to 26 months in prison, Sheriff Alastair Carmichael said: “You pled guilty to serious offences. I have come to the conclusion there’s no alternative to a custodial sentence.

“I have to take account of the misery which your actions caused to the complainers and I also take into account your early plea which meant those complainers did not have to give evidence.”

Sheriff Carmichael also continued consideration of an order restricting Huang’s access to the internet upon her release from prison.