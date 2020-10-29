Jail for twisted Dundee abuser who threatened to drop toaster in ex-partner’s bath during three-month reign of terror

A twisted abuser who threatened to drop a toaster into his partner’s bath during a campaign of torment has been jailed.

Christopher Bowman admitted attacking and harassing his former partner over a three-month period at addresses in Dundee and Forfar.

The 35-year-old repeatedly accused the woman of being unfaithful and also threatened to steal her car and set fire to it, Dundee Sheriff Court heard.

Bowman has now been caged and placed on an order keeping him away from the woman for the next three years.

The court heard Bowman, who has multiple previous convictions, and the woman had been in a tumultuous relationship since September 2017. She was the victim in Bowman’s last conviction in July 2019.

The pair reconciled after his release from prison but the relationship soured after he slipped back into drug addiction.

She would regularly confide in Bowman’s sister for support.

Prosecutor Eilidh Robertson told the court Bowman had attacked the woman at his sister’s home.

Ms Robertson added Bowman had previously broken two of the woman’s TVs after lashing out.

She said: “On one occasion, the complainer went to the bathroom and kicked down the door and said she better not cheat on him on the night out she was going on. He confiscated her phone, smashed and destroyed it.

“The accused regularly threatened to steal her car and set it on fire. He also threatened to tell her employers she was a drug user and would do something to her dogs.”

It was revealed on the day before Bowman was arrested, he tried to seize a phone from the woman and she attempted to fight him off. She was pushed against a wall which caused a mark on her head.

Bowman said he would leave if she gave him money so she transferred him £30. However, he quickly returned and forced his way into the bathroom.

Ms Robertson added: “She locked the door to have a bath. The accused used a screwdriver to unlock the door and entered holding a toaster. He said he would throw it into the bath if she refused to speak to him. She sat crying.”

Police were later called to a final incident where they observed injuries caused by Bowman pinning her down and biting her shoulder.

Bowman, a prisoner at HMP Perth, pleaded guilty to engaging in an abusive course of conduct towards the woman between February 15 and May 17.

Defence solicitor Theo Finlay said that Bowman would require considerable support following his release from custody.

He said childhood and subsequent drug misuse were to blame for his issues.

Sheriff Tom Hughes jailed Bowman for 27 months and made him subject to a non-harassment order for the next three years.

The sheriff said: “Unfortunately in your case, you have a record of previous convictions for similar offending.

“It’s quite clear the courts are being told we must take these matters very seriously and impose appropriate sentences for the protection of vulnerable females in the future.”

Bowman was also made subject to a supervised release order for 12 months once he is released from prison.