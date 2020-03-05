Jail for thug who battered his ex-partner before abusing police

A violent abuser has been locked up for battering his now-deceased partner before unleashing a torrent of abuse at police officers.

Robert Soutar threatened to kill Amanda Tarbett during the incident at her home on St Mungo Terrace last November.

After being arrested by police officers, Soutar mocked a police officer who had been found dead in Carnoustie in 2018.

The brazen Soutar also breached his bail conditions on the same day they were granted by going to Ms Tarbett’s house.

Soutar, 34, also sent a threatening letter from HMP Perth to neighbours who had witnessed him breaching his conditions.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael jailed Soutar for 28 months.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard that Soutar and Ms Tarbett, who was found dead last month, had been arguing prior to Soutar’s attack.

Prosecutor Kirsten Letford said Soutar repeatedly punched Ms Tarbett on the head and body before pulling her off a chair and pinning her against a wall.

The court heard that Ms Tarbett was in genuine fear for her safety and ran to police officers who had been called by neighbours who overheard screaming.

Soutar was arrested and directed a vile string of remarks to police officers, including a slur referencing PC Dean Morrison who was found dead in Carnoustie in December 2018.

Mrs Letford said: “Police calmed him down but during the journey he said ‘I hope you all crash your cars on your way home and die just like your mate from Carnoustie in the burn.'”

Appearing from custody, Soutar admitted attacking Ms Tarbett on November 8 before abusing police officers on a journey to police headquarters.

He breached his bail conditions on November 11 before sending a threatening letter to the witnesses on November 27.

Defence solicitor Kevin Hampton said Soutar, a man with multiple previous convictions, was realistic about the prospect of a custodial sentence.

Mr Hampton said Soutar had been abusing heroin and crack cocaine and was “very remorseful” for the offences.