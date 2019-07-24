Jail for thief who stole coffee, tea bags, and washing powder from Dundee supermarket

A caffeine-loving thief has been jailed for raiding a Lochee supermarket.

Robert Simpson, 39, of Adamson Court, broke into the Farmfoods store on Flight’s Lane on March 27 and stole 15 jars of coffee and five boxes of tea bags.

This was after he stole two bottles of fabric conditioner and a box of washing powder from the same store on February 15.

A third incident on March 20 saw Simpson make off with coffee and liquid washing pods.

Simpson pleaded guilty to all three charges before Sheriff Alastair Carmichael at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Solicitor Jim Laverty said Simpson had been struggling with a drug addiction. He was jailed for 18 months.