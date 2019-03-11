Jail for serial domestic abuser from Dundee who battered, choked and bit victims

A serial domestic abuser who carried out a campaign of terror against his three former partners has been locked up.

One of Christopher Webster’s victims thought she was going to die after he choked her for over 10 seconds while another suffered a panic attack during one of his brutal attacks.

The 40-year-old previously pleaded guilty to ten charges against three women between 2001 and January last year.

They included battering and repeatedly stalking the women as well as biting one of them on the face.

Webster’s first victim, Jillian Donaldson, was beaten with a metal pole between May and August 2001 at an address on Gowrie Street.

She was repeatedly pushed at a Premier Inn in Aberdeen in the same year before being repeatedly kicked and shouted at in March 2004.

Ms Donaldson was also stalked by Webster, of Americanmuir Road, between September 2004 and May 2005, following her on a trip from Dundee to Stirling as well as parking outside her home.

A second woman was also targeted by the thug who repeatedly attacked her at addresses on Lawson Place and Lauderdale Avenue between 2010 and 2016.

Webster’s abuse did not stop there, however, and thereafter he turned his attention to a third woman, where he choked her and bit her on the face during two incidents in July and November 2017 on Peddie Street.

The former offshore worker returned to the dock of Dundee Sheriff Court for sentencing before Sheriff Alastair Carmichael.

Defence solicitor George Donnelly said that Webster had often acted like a “petulant and spoiled child”.

Mr Donnelly added that he did not wish to downplay the seriousness of the offences but believed Webster could be punished with a community payback order with a number of stringent requirements.

But Sheriff Alastair Carmichael saw only one appropriate outcome, saying: “These are serious charges and represent a course of conduct owards three separate complainers. There is no alternative but a custodial sentence.”

Webster was sentenced to a total of 41 months in prison. Two non-harrassment orders were granted preventing him from contacting Ms Donaldson and the third woman.