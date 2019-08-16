Jail for prostitute and partner who threatened to cut naked man’s penis off

A prostitute and her boyfriend who lured a man to a flat before robbing him at knifepoint while he was naked have been jailed.

Donna Houston and Allan Blues were sent to prison for more than four and a half years each for ambushing former Morgan Academy employee Chris Ellington.

Mr Ellington went to a flat on Baldovan Terrace last year after agreeing to pay 36-year-old Houston £50 to have sex.

Blues, 42, burst into a room where Mr Ellington was sitting on a couch naked before thrusting two large knives towards his neck and threatening to cut his genitals off.

He then took Mr Ellington to a nearby ATM and forced him to hand over £150 in cash.

Mr Ellington previously told jurors he thought he was going to die when the kitchen knife was held to his neck.

Jailing the pair for four years and six months, Sheriff Alastair Brown said: “You Donna Houston used the offer of sex to lure to the flat someone upon whom you could prey, someone who, because of the activity he thought he was engaged in, would likely be reluctant to go to the police.

“This was a callous, calculated and wholly reprehensible offence.

“You have both served short sentences in the past.

“Plainly nothing other than a substantial prison sentence is appropriate in this case.”

Dundee Sheriff Court previously heard that both were in the grip of a drug addiction at the time of the offence. Larry Flynn, defending Blues, said his client’s appearance had markedly improved since weaning himself off drugs.

However, Houston is still struggling with addiction difficulties, according to defence solicitor John Boyle. Houston, of Transform, Soapwork Lane, and former Baldovan Terrace resident Blues, pleaded guilty during their trial to assaulting and robbing Mr Ellington of a wallet, money and other items on February 28 last year.

They were cleared of robbing another man through a similar method.

Mr Ellington said when giving evidence: “A female answered the door and I went into the living room – she suggested I take off my clothes and I did. She wanted to take a picture of me.

“She said it was for her profile but I pressed her to delete it.

“A guy came into the room while I was on the sofa. He said ‘I’m going to cut your penis off.’ I was terrified. I thought I might die.”