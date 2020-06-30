Jail for man who smashed window at Dundee homeless shelter after row over money

A sheriff jailed a man who smashed a window during a rammy at a homeless hostel.

Derek Nicholson saw red after he was asked to leave Burnside Mill on Friday after becoming embroiled in a heated argument with Barrie Falconer over money, Dundee Sheriff Court heard.

Nicholson was locked up after pleading guilty to smashing the window and behaving abusively.

The court heard the pair were seen by staff arguing before Nicholson, 47, lunged towards Mr Falconer.

Staff asked Nicholson to leave the hostel but he initially refused, insisting that Mr Falconer should also have been asked to leave.

Prosecutor Michael Dunlop said: “The accused became angry and punched the reception window before leaving which was captured on CCTV.”

An apologetic Nicholson later handed himself in to police.

Nicholson, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to striking a window with his hand and causing it to break at Burnside Mill, East Milne’s Wynd.

He also admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner by acting aggressively towards Mr Falconer and lunging at him.

Solicitor Anika Jethwa said the incident occurred as a result of previous instances of other hostel residents taking advantage of Nicholson’s financial generosity.

Sheriff Gregor Murray jailed Nicholson for 70 days.