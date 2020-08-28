Jail for man caught with ninja weapon at Dundee address

A man who was caught with a ninja weapon has been jailed for more than three years.

Kevin Gilmartin, 36, had a Shuriken throwing star with him when police searched him in response to a call about a male acting suspiciously in the early hours.

Fiscal depute Eilidh Robertson told Dundee Sheriff Court: “He was subject to a curfew that he breached while committing these offences.

“At 1.20am on May 14 the police attended Aboyne Avenue in response to a call about a male who had been seen acting suspiciously.

“He had dark clothing and was holding a large bag.

“They did not find any stolen property on him. They found a chain with a carabiner and a Shuriken throwing star attached to it.

“He could not provide an explanation for having the items or for what he was doing there.”

Gilmartin, a prisoner at Perth, admitted to the offences committed on May 14 this year.

He also admitted having a craft knife at the same time, as well as a number of crimes of dishonesty on earlier dates.

He also admitted breaking coronavirus rules by leaving the place he was staying when he was not allowed to.

Solicitor Anika Jethwa said: “There is a longstanding drug addiction issue and that has led to a lot of crimes of dishonesty.”

Sheriff Tom Hughes jailed him for a total of 38 months.