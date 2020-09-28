Jail for lout who drank two bottles of vodka and abused his own mum before attacking police

A booze-fuelled lout has been locked up after attacking police officers who were called after he refused to hand back his mum’s dog.

Alistair Hill admitted four charges when he appeared via video link from HMP Perth at Dundee Sheriff Court.

He pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening and abusive manner towards his 62-year-old mother, Anne Simpson, which was likely to cause her fear and alarm, by shouting and swearing at her and refusing to return her dog.

He also admitted assaulting two police officers and a custody officer at West Bell Street police station while he was arrested.

Fiscal depute Gavin Burton told the court that Hill had been visited by his mum, who had subsequently gone to Tesco to buy him a bottle of vodka.

© DC Thomson

The 37-year-old, whose address was given in court as Glenclova Terrace, Forfar, drank the vodka and when his mum left his home to meet a friend he offered to look after her dog, Gizmo.

While the pair were out he bought and drank another bottle of vodka before they returned.

The court heard that when his mum and friend came back to the property he became aggressive and called his mum a “bitch” and a “nasty bitch” and refused to hand the dog back.

The police were subsequently called and upon arresting Hill he became aggressive with officers while they were taking him to the force headquarters on West Bell Street.

As he was being taken to the cells he began resisting and thrust his body back into PC Paul McGuinness and injured his ribs.

© DC Thomson

He also tried to bite PC Jamie Beecroft and and Josh Allardyce, a police custody and security officer.

Defence agent Mr Hodgson said Hill’s behaviour had come after a “prolonged” period of alcohol abuse.

She told the court that he had been attending Alcoholics Anonymous and seeking other help but due to the Covid-19 outbreak he had been unable to access the same support.

She said that he was now on the waiting list for a liver transplant and was committed to turning his life around.

Mr Hodgson appealed for the court to sentence Hill to a community payback order but Sheriff Alastair Carmichael listed six different occasions since 2014 where he had been given a similar sentence and said it had not deterred him from re-offending.

Despite further appeals from Mr Hodgson, Hill was sentenced to six months in jail.