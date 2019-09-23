Jail for hell-raising couple who brought ‘mayhem’ to the Hilltown and were spotted kissing in the dock

A hell-raising couple who brought “mayhem” to the Hilltown have been locked up.

And prior to learning their fate, Hector Duncan, 50, and his estranged wife, Christine Duncan, 49, incurred the ire of Sheriff Alastair Brown after they were seen kissing in the dock.

After they locked lips, the sheriff snapped: “That’s quite enough.”

The amorous moment came despite previous submissions from their respective solicitors that the pair – who have been married for almost 30 years – had separated.

The Duncans were jailed for their part in a wild brawl in the middle of the street last year.

The male Duncan and his 21-year-old nephew Daniel Stewart attacked Wayne Butchart, while Gillian Mitchell was slapped in the face by Mrs Duncan. It was previously revealed that Mr Duncan and Mr Butchart had been embroiled in a long-running feud.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

Mr Duncan crossed the street to argue with the victim but matters turned violent when Mrs Duncan slapped Miss Mitchell.

Mr Butchart was then pinned to a car by Mr Duncan before being punched by Stewart.

The brawl dispersed after the owner of the car called out and the three accused fled in a taxi.

Adamson Court resident Mr Duncan admitted seizing Mr Butchart’s clothing and pinning him against a stationary car on Hilltown on August 7 last year.

Stewart, of Beauly Avenue, admitted that he repeatedly punched Mr Butchart on the head and body.

Mrs Duncan, also of Beauly Avenue, admitted slapping Miss Mitchell.

Both Mr and Mrs Duncan appeared in the dock for sentencing following the preparation of social work reports. Stewart failed to turn up and had a warrant issued for his arrest.

Sentencing the couple to 23 weeks in prison each, Sheriff Brown said: “The principle concern I have is the effect on the community of you pursuing your private feuds in public.”