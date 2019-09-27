Dundee’s ‘Father Jack’ is jailed for gin theft, as lawyer makes comparison to Father Ted priest

A gin thief compared to a belligerent priest from TV comedy series Father Ted has been jailed.

Mark Warren, 44, previously admitted breaking into a flat on Arbroath Road in April and stealing gin, some of which he guzzled before ranting at police

The lout’s own solicitor said he behaved in a manner akin to Father Jack from the Channel Four show when he was stopped by police.

Defence solicitor Theo Finlay said previously: “The fact he drank a bottle of gin within the space of a few minutes just shows you the Father Jack-like transformation that occurred.”

Warren pleaded guilty to committing the theft as well as acting abusively towards police, including trying to kiss a female officer.

It was revealed the woman who owned the flat had gone out to visit friends after 6pm on the night in question.

About 45 minutes later, Warren was seen walking in and out of traffic on Arbroath Road.

He was spoken to by officers and was seen with two large bottles of alcohol, explaining to police that he was simply enjoying the bank holiday weather.

Although he was initially allowed on his way, the same officers caught up with Warren a short time later after an intruder alarm was activated nearby.

Prosecutor Saima Rashid said: “While in police custody, the accused became highly abusive, calling officers ******* beasts.

“He also tried to kiss a female officer. He continued to be aggressive and abusive and lashed out.”

It was revealed that Warren had thrown a rock through the window of the woman’s property before nicking the gin.

Warren, of Adamson Court, admitted breaking into the property and stealing two bottles of alcohol while on bail.

He also pleaded guilty to shouting, swearing, making violent threats, offensive remarks and trying to kiss a female officer at police headquarters on West Bell Street.

Defence solicitor John Boyle, who covered the case for Mr Finlay, told Sheriff Lorna Drummond that there was very little option for Warren due to his unsuitability for a community-based disposal.

Sheriff Drummond said: “I have read the report and the social work department is not recommending any community disposals. There isn’t really any alternative today but to impose a custodial sentence.”

Warren was sentenced to 12 months and nine weeks in prison, backdated to April 20.