Jail for Dundee thug who threatened to take man’s phone during row over a lighter

A thug who armed himself with a glass bottle and threatened to take a man’s phone because he wouldn’t let him use his lighter has been locked up.

Charlie Hill saw red after a squabble with a punter outside the Balgay Hill Bar on Rosefield Street in June.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard that the man was “cheeky” to Hill when he refused to allow him to use his lighter for his cigarette.

The next day, Hill again saw the man outside the pub and said: “There’s the man with the gold-plated lighter.”

A row ensued and Hill began threatening the man on Blackness Road.

Prosecutor Stewart Duncan said: “The accused said ‘I’ll take your ******* phone off you ya dafty.’

“The accused walked off towards Rosefield Street. A member of the public working nearby saw the accused carrying a large glass bottle and shouted to the complainer to make him aware.

“People from the bar exited the pub and the complainer said to the accused ‘what are you going to do with that then?’”

Hill began challenging the man to a fight but was pulled away by a female associate.

Police arrested Hill after he was seen nearby when the man was providing his statement. The 36-year-old made an attempt to avoid being arrested by giving a false name to officers.

Hill, a prisoner of HMP Perth, pleaded guilty to acting in a threatening or abusive manner by demanding the man give over his phone, shouting, swearing and making violent threats while in possession of a glass bottle.

Defence solicitor Anne Duffy previously said Hill took umbrage to the response when he asked to use a lighter.

She said: “He states when the complainer went into the bar he could see he had a bottle. He was concerned he was going to be assaulted. He armed himself with a bottle in case he was.”

Mrs Duffy added that it was Hill’s intention to return to London to live with his father. She said Hill was employed and drug-free when living in the city between 2012 and 2015.

As Hill was on licence at the time of the offence, Sheriff Lorna Drummond returned him to prison for seven months before serving a further 104 days.