Jail for Dundee thief who stole almost £900 of goods and cash

A thief who stole goods and cash amounting to almost £900 has been locked up.

William Neilson, of Tulloch Court, stole knives, a bottle of alcohol, soft drinks and keys when he targeted Cafe Bubu and Draffens on Nethergate on April 8.

The 46-year-old also emptied the tills of both premises, which are in the same building.

The total value of the items stolen was estimated at £877, with only £360 of property being recovered. Solicitor Kevin Hampton said Neilson was blighted by a drug addiction and was stealing to aid his habit.

Sheriff Alastair Brown had initially deferred sentence and bailed Neilson to investigate the possibility of a community-based disposal.

But he was remanded in custody after failing to appear for a deferred sentence and was sentenced to three months in prison. This was reduced due to Neilson’s early plea and time already served in custody.