Jail for Dundee robber who was snared by a hero in his underwear

A thief who was chased and caught by a man in boxer shorts as he attempted to steal goods has been sent to prison for nine months.

Steven Boyd, 38, of Hilltown Court, claimed he thought he was stealing from his uncle’s house when he entered a property on Annan Terrace on July 24.

However, the resident he disturbed at 4.40am went to investigate and found him with three carrier bags, which Boyd dropped when his victim gave chase.

The thief was found trying to crawl through a hole in a fence in a common garden area.

Boyd reportedly told the victim: “I don’t have anything. I thought it was my uncle’s house.”

He then fled in the direction of Ann Street before being traced by police a short time later at the Lily Walker Centre, where he had been staying, after which he was charged.

Dundee Sheriff Court was told Boyd had stolen items worth £6,308, of which £4,058 worth was recovered.

Solicitor Ross Bennett said Boyd, who has a large number of previous convictions for theft, had been taking Valium and asked for sentence to be deferred further.

He said: “It’s the classic revolving door – appearing in court, getting sentenced, going to prison, getting out and appearing in court again.

“He has been candid, very candid, with the social worker. He needs a bit of help.”

However, Sheriff George Way said he had no option but to jail Boyd.

He said: “The reports just want time to defer on a wing and a prayer.

“It is my duty to deal with this case and in the circumstances I’m satisfied that the only available sentence is custody.”

Boyd admitted at a hearing on July 30 that he stole electrical items, CDs, clothing and sports equipment.

Sheriff Way sentenced Boyd to nine months in prison, reduced from 13 months for his guilty plea, and backdated the sentence to July 25.