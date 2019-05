A man who attempted to break into a car was spotted by the owner’s neighbour who called the police.

Brian Middleton, 40, of Mossgiel Crescent, was jailed for four months by Sheriff John Rafferty after he admitted attempting to break into a car with intent to steal on Haldane Crescent on Saturday.

Solicitor Kevin Hampton told the court Middleton wanted the matter dealt with immediately, with his sentence reduced after an earlier guilty plea.