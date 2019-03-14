Jail for Dundee man who chased his ex, threatened her with knife, choked and bit her

A domestic abuser who left his ex-partner “absolutely terrified” has been locked up for four years.

Josh McLean, of Nithsdale Avenue, subjected the woman to a series of frenzied attacks.

The 28-year-old chased his former girlfriend around her own home, threatened her with a knife and pinned her to a bed, choked her and bit her finger.

McLean was previously found guilty of six charges on indictment by a jury at Dundee Sheriff Court.

He phoned his ex-partner, made threats of violence, approached her, acted aggressively and demanded money on Happyhillock Road on August 31 last year.

McLean was also found guilty of assault by striking the woman on the head and spitting on her, also at Happyhillock Road.

McLean pinned the woman to a bed, placed his hands around her throat, restricted her breathing, repeatedly punched her head and body and bit her finger at Nithsdale Avenue on September 16.

He also struggled with her, pursued her, pinned her against a wall and placed his hands around her throat, brandished a knife and made threats of violence.

Jurors also found him guilty of twice breaching bail conditions not to approach or contact the

woman.

Defence solicitor Carolyn Leckie said McLean was realistic about the prospect of a custodial sentence but continued to maintain his innocence.

Before sentencing McLean to 48 months in prison, Sheriff Alastair Carmichael said: “The incident at your partner’s house was a prolonged and vicious series of violence towards her which she said she found absolutely terrifying.

“In my view there is no alternative but a custodial sentence and I think you know that.”

A non-harassment order was also granted designed to keep McLean away from his victim for 10 years.