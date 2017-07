A 24-year-old woman who ignored court orders banning her from a Dundee street and from approaching another woman has been jailed.

Jade Gilmour, of Barra Terrace, was jailed for two months at the sheriff court after admitting the offences.

Gilmour admitted breaching bail conditions previously imposed by the court by entering Clepington Road and approaching and contacting Sharon Cleary on June 10.