A man who flagged down a police car in a deliberate bid to be arrested so he could smuggle a £20,000 stash of heroin into prison was jailed for three years on Friday.

Scott Flynn went to a garage in Dundee’s Forfar Road and stole a bottle of juice before smashing a window by hurling the stolen bottle at it.

He then flagged down a police car and told them: “I just threw a bottle of juice at the window and I want the jail.”

Flynn — who has a lengthy criminal record for theft, drugs offences and violence — was taken to police HQ in the city where he was spotted extracting two packages from a bandage on his leg and putting them in his mouth.

Flynn was attempting to smuggle them into Perth Prison to settle a debt — with his lawyer claiming a gang had threatened him and his family with “slashings” if he did not cooperate.

Fiscal depute Eilidh Robertson told Dundee Sheriff Court that the packages found on Flynn contained almost 40g of heroin and just over 3g of cannabis resin.

She said: “Forensic officers are of the opinion that the total maximum value of all the diamorphine recovered is £3,860, based on the diamorphine being subdivided into 386 ‘tenner bags’ of 0.1g each.

“However, if the accused had intended to re-sell these drugs once remanded to prison then the value could be as much as five times that.

“This quantity is in excess of what would be used for personal use and is consistent with involvement in supply of the drug.”

Flynn, 31, a prisoner at HMP Perth, pleaded guilty on indictment to charges of theft, vandalism and being concerned in the supply of drugs on November 8 last year.

Defence solicitor George Donnelly said: “Sometimes those who are in debt are told they have to work off that debt.

“His work was to try to get these drugs into Perth Prison.

“He was advised graphically that if he didn’t he and members of his family would be slashed.”

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael told Flynn: “This is a serious matter.”