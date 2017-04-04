A drug smuggling duo who had £3,060 worth of ecstasy posted to them from Amsterdam have been jailed.

Arran Harrison, 23, was jailed for 18 months and John Simpson, 27, was jailed for 15 months.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard Harrison, of Logan Terrace, had been selling the drugs and Simpson, of Dalgleish Road, had imported them.

Fiscal depute Eilidh Robertson said: “The UK Border Force intercepted a package at their Coventry hub addressed to ‘Emma Knockback’, at an address in Dundee — the home of John Simpson.

“The parcel was sent from Amsterdam and was found to contain a number of tablets. They were tested and found to be ecstasy.”

Police then raided Simpson’s home on December 24, 2014, and found both Simpson and Harrison inside.

Simpson’s phone was seized and texts between him and Harrison were found discussing the package, prompting police to search Harrison’s home and seize his phone too.

The fiscal continued: “Conversations were found between Harrison and an individual regarding getting the ecstasy to sell on further.

“They discussed how many pills they could obtain and how much to sell them for.

“Messages between the two accused were uncovered showing Harrison asked Simpson to have the package sent to his address.

“Messages were also exchanged discussing the fact the package had not yet arrived.”

The package contained 306 ecstasy tablets with a street value of £3,060.

Harrison admitted being concerned in the supply of ecstasy, a Class A drug, between December 2 and 24 2014.

Solicitor Jim Laverty, defending Harrison, told the court his client worked for the oil industry and had made an “error of judgment”.

Simpson admitted illegally importing ecstasy between December 9 and 24 2014.

Solicitor John Boyle, defending Simpson, said: “He’d been asked to provide his address for this and had initially said no.

“He was asked again and relented. He was surprised when he saw the quantity that was sent.”