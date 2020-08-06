Jail and 10-year-ban for disqualified Dundee driver who was caught after leaving blood on airbag

A motorist who repeatedly flouted a driving ban has been locked up and banned from the roads for the next decade.

Police clocked 29-year-old Charlie Anderson behind the wheel of a car on three separate occasions between February and April – despite being disqualified from driving.

On one occasion, an intoxicated Anderson stumbled out of a vehicle and had to jump back into the driver’s seat to pull the handbrake on as the car rolled away.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard that in the first incident, a member of the public had seen Anderson driving a Nissan Qashqai which had collided with a fence on Longtown Road.

Officers attended and took a swab of blood from the airbag, which matched to Anderson, who had left the vehicle. It was established that he had been driving while banned and uninsured.

Fiscal depute Eilidh Robertson revealed that mover a month later, police on patrol in the early hours of the morning in the Hilltown area saw Anderson driving a Vauxhall Astra that was swerving and having difficulty to park.

She said: “The vehicle had a flat tyre and there was clear damage to the offside bumper. Officers approached the accused and asked him to turn off the engine.

“His speech was slurred and his pupils were dilated. They believed he was under the influence but a roadside test found there was no alcohol in his system.

“The vehicle then proceeded to roll forward and the accused jumped in and pulled the handbrake.”

The brazen Anderson was captured a third time driving a black Audi containing a group of friends into the car park outside Clark’s Bakery on Annfield Row.

A CCTV examination showed Anderson driving the vehicle but when officers attended, he was seated behind the driver’s seat.

Anderson, a prisoner of HMP Perth, pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified and without insurance on South Road and Longtown Road on February 3.

He committed the same offences on March 25 on Hilltown and Hilltown Terrace as well as driving while unfit through drink or drugs. Anderson also drove while disqualified and uninsured on April 10 on Peddie Street and Annfield Row.

Solicitor advocate Jim Laverty conceded to Sheriff Tom Hughes that a jail term was inevitable for Anderson, adding that his client offered to plead guilty from the outset.

“He really wishes to put this matter behind him and get on with his life,” Mr Laverty said.

“He accepts he’s been selfish in continuing to drive and he really requires to get this compulsion under control.

“He’s not a stupid boy anymore and he understands he should be acting like an adult who can live in the community without causing people any trouble.”

Before jailing Anderson for 28 months, Sheriff Hughes said: “You have a bad record of previous convictions and you committed these offences while subject to an unexpired portion of sentence.”

Anderson was also disqualified from driving for 10 years.