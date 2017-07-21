A petrolhead has been banned from driving for more than a decade by a sheriff.

Alyn Bradford, 37, has also been jailed after admitting a series of driving offences.

It’s the latest in a long line of crimes he has committed on the roads, having 12 previous convictions for driving offences.

Bradford, of St Kilda Road in the St Mary’s area of Dundee, appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court where he faced two charges.

He admitted driving a motorcycle while disqualified at Asda, Milton of Craigie, on October 5 last year.

He also admitted driving without insurance at the same time.

During sentencing, the court heard that Bradford — whose Facebook page has photos of various fast cars and motorbikes — had a catalogue of previous convictions for driving offences, some of which had resulted in prison sentences.

Sheriff Lorna Drummond said the only relevant disposal in the case was to put Bradford back behind bars — saying she didn’t trust him enough to allow him to complete a community-based order instead.

She told him: “You are familiar with these charges because these are charges you have faced many, many times before. You’ve been disqualified many, many times and you’ve also been imprisoned. My view is that these are very serious matters.”

Sheriff Drummond added: “It’s the latest of a very persistent line of behaviour and I do not have any confidence that you will comply with any order that I will impose.”

Bradford, whose social media pages also have photographs from various Orange Lodge events he’s been part of, was sentenced to six months in prison and disqualified from driving for 12 years.

Among his previous offences was a charge of driving a Ford Transit van around several streets while banned and without insurance, which he admitted in 2015.