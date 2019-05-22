Jahangir Tandoori offering two-course meal for two including starters, naan AND drinks for £39.95 – 41% off

Jahangir Tandoori offers up classic subcontinental food from its Dundee restaurant just off Hawkhill Road.

The eatery, which opened in 1987, aims to recreate the majesty of the Taj Mahal in its mix of tandoori and curried dishes.

Creamy kormas sit alongside Pakistani-based baltis, dipping trays of thali, and the spicy rice dish of biryani.

The offer

Save over 40% with this delicious charcoal tandoori meal:

Start with poppadums and chutneys while browsing your choices.

Any two starters (excludes lamb chops, mixed starter, mussels, mixed kebab and king prawn dishes).

Any two of the charcoal tandoori dishes, which are served with rice, crisp salad and the chef’s special tandoori sauce to a strength of your choice.

Share a plain or garlic tandoori naan bread.

A drink each of small house wine, pint of draft beer or soft drink.

Price is £39.95. Price without discount £70.95

Offer valid from May 22 2019. Offer ends on June 29 2019.

Additional Information

Purchase: Limited to one per two or four people. Additionally, two may be bought as gifts.

Booking: Required by phone. A 24-hour cancellation policy is in place.

Restrictions: Valid Sun-Fri 5pm-11pm. Valid on option purchased only.

Challenge 25 policy applies.

The restaurant is wheelchair accessible.

Children permitted until 9pm.

How to claim

Table must be booked in advanced. When booking you must quote the code

JAHANGIR TANDOORI TELE OFFER

About Jahangir

Web: www.jahangirdundee.com

Address: 1 Session Street, Dundee DD1 5DN

Phone: 01382 202022