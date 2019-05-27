BLETHER: Jack Nicklaus lost in Lochee? Dundee man Alex has a different version

Monifieth reader Alex Kelly also remembers legendary golfer Jack Nicklaus attending the NCR grounds in the 1960s.

However, Alex’s version of events differs slightly from the original piece offered by Andy Walker on February 2.

Alex opened: “With reference to Andy Walker’s recent story about Jack Nicklaus giving a golf clinic at NCR playing fields, he is, indeed, correct to some extent – because I was also there!

“However, I believe he has got the date wrong because it was during the 1968 Open Championship, which was being held at nearby Carnoustie Golf Links, and which was won by Gary Player that year.

“I remember that Jack Nicklaus was 28 at the time when he visited NCR and, as he was born in 1940, this provides further corroboration of the actual date.

“Mr Nicklaus was a guest of NCR that day, no doubt due to the links between NCR and Ohio, which was Mr Nicklaus’ home state.

“It is likely that he would have been staying as a guest in the NCR house on the Perth Road, which is also where Ben Hogan stayed when he played at Carnoustie in 1953.

“On the day in question, Jack Nicklaus (left) arrived in a chauffeur-driven car accompanied by senior management from NCR, therefore Andy’s anecdote about him being lost in Lochee seems unlikely.

“Also, the event was advertised days in advance for all staff to attend, not just senior management.”