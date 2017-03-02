A young Dundee United fan who was knocked down on the way to a football game got to meet his heroes today.

Jack Johnstone was heading to Tannadice last Saturday when he was involved in the incident just yards from the stadium on Arklay Street.

His mum told the Tele the five-year-old was “lucky to be alive” and miraculously came away with just cuts and bruises.

The devastated youngster missed the 1-1 draw with Morton because he was in hospital.

As a kind gesture, Dundee United today let young Jack join the club at their training base at St Andrews.

Jack was given a tour and chatted to the players in the dressing room. He even gave gaffer Ray McKinnon a few words of advice for the crunch game against Hibs on March 10 – though United declined to share his tactics, instead keeping them under wraps.

Still recovering from his ordeal, Jack resisted the offer to take part in training. As a gift, he received a pair of signed gloves from his favourite player Cammy Bell.

Grateful dad Kevin said: “We know how fortunate we were that Jack only received cuts and bruises and we were delighted when the club said he could come over to training.

“To meet Cammy Bell and get a pair of his gloves is brilliant and we cannot thank the club enough.”