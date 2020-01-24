Dundee’s Jack Hamilton left ‘hurting’ in dressing-room after Motherwell clash, claims McPake

Dundee manager James McPake says goalkeeper Jack Hamilton was left “hurting” in the dressing-room after his clanger against Motherwell.

Dee No 1 Hamilton allowed Chris Long’s hat-trick-sealing long-range effort to escape his grasp and drop into the net for 3-0 in Saturday’s Scottish Cup clash (see video highlights below).

Dark Blues boss James admits it was a “sore one” to take.

“The player knows it was a mistake,” he said.

“He was hurting more than anybody in the dressing-room after the game.

“I probably chose the wrong phrase when I said that we were well in the game because we were 2-0 down. But we were on top and the better team at the time.

© SNS

“I would have liked to see what happened if Kane’s (Hemmings) header had gone in, which was an inch away, or we’d taken another of the chances. It’s all ifs and buts, though.

“Is it hard luck stories? Are we not clinical enough? I’d have liked to have seen how Motherwell would’ve reacted to one of our chances going in.

“The third goal going in – and the manner of it – knocked the stuffing out of us. It was a sore one.”

With just over 1,000 home fans present at Dens Park for their fourth-round exit, a lot has been made over the 7.20pm kick-off time.

To listen to the Tele’s football podcast – Twa Teams One Street – download from Apple Podcasts or Spotify, or head to thetele.co.uk

However, James feels there are a number of factors.

“It was a strange time. It was a new one to me,” he added.

“I’ve never been involved in it but if it was 7.45pm I don’t know if it would’ve made much of a difference to the crowd.

“It’s after Christmas, live on the BBC, a Saturday night and we’ve not been performing great. A whole host of things have contributed to the crowd.

“It was a strange time but you have to deal with these things. I wouldn’t say it was surprising (to see the stadium so empty).

“It was always going to be a tough one.

“Motherwell brought a decent crowd because their team is going well and they haven’t seen them play in a few weeks.

“We are not performing to a level we want to be so there’s a whole host of things. Everything mixes into it.

“It’s always a tough one in the fourth round. Looking back I can never remember, barring an Edinburgh derby when I was at Hibs, a big crowd in this round.

“It’s part and parcel.”