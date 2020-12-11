A naked man who ran out of his house before performing a sex act in his garden has been placed on supervision.

Jack Duff, 20, previously admitted committing public indecency on Midmill Road, the street where he resides.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard that Duff could not offer an explanation for his behaviour. A sheriff decided not to place him on the sex offenders register following his guilty plea.

The court was told that during the first incident in March 2018, Duff, who was 18 at the time, left his home wearing only a dressing gown before running outside naked.

© Kris Miller/ DCT Media

Prosecutor Christine Allan said: “The witnesses were in their house and saw the accused from his house fully naked.

“Due to the strange behaviour, it was recorded on their mobile phones.

“The accused was seemingly unaware that anyone was watching. He began performing a sex act for a short period of time.”

More than a year later, a neighbour observed a fully-clothed Duff sitting in his garden before he started to perform a sex act on himself.

Duff did this while a young female was in an adjacent garden.

“The witness was extremely distressed and went into her home and told other witnesses,” Ms Allan added.

“She was upset by this and was almost crying. All witnesses went to a side window and observed the accused fully naked in the rear garden performing the act.

© Supplied by Gordon Currie

“The witness contacted the housing association who, in turn, contacted the police.”

Duff pleaded guilty to performing a sex act in his garden while naked on two occasions between March 21 2018 and August 22 2019.

Sheriff Jillian Martin Brown imposed 18 months of supervision on Duff and ordered him to participate in the Tay Project for sexual offenders.

To better understand how our court reporting works, click here to view our online guide.