Jab done at Caird Hall as staff bid farewell after 135,000 Covid vaccines

By Alasdair Clark
September 17, 2021, 4:28 pm
The clinic will offer jabs for the last time on Monday

NHS Tayside vaccinators are preparing to bid farewell to the Caird Hall in Dundee after delivering some 135,000 Covid vaccines at the venue.

The final session will be held at the Caird Hall on Monday September 20 after eight months at the venue in Dundee city centre.

NHS Tayside announced the move now that all adults had been offered both doses of the vaccine, with 135,000 jabs delivered at the Caird Hall.

Staff will now prepare for the next stage of the Covid vaccine rollout, including offering vaccinations to those aged 12-15, as well as delivering booster jabs and seasonal flu jabs.

Covid vaccine clinic at the Caird Hall in Dundee
135,000 vaccines have been delivered at the Caird Hall

Drop-ins will continue at local venues in communities across Dundee for anyone who is eligible and who hasn’t yet had their first or second vaccine.

The vaccination team will then move to a new city centre venue for the wider seasonal flu and coronavirus booster vaccination programme.

NHS Tayside Chief Executive Grant Archibald said the venue had been an important part of the programme.

Vaccinators prepare to bid farewell to the venue

“I want to thank every single person who has been involved in this,” he said.

Mr Achibald praised the team effort, which involved vaccinatiors and administrative staff as well as security teams and support from Dundee City Council, Leisure and Culture Dundee and the armed forces.

He added: “It has been a fantastic example of partnership working to get the venue set up and deliver a programme of this scale.

“A huge thank you also goes to everyone who has attended the centre, come rain or shine, and rolled up their sleeves to get vaccinated.”

Crowds queue for the Covid vaccine at the Caird Hall in Dundee
Many in the city have lined up for their jab at the Caird Hall

Associate Director of Public Health Dr Daniel Chandler said: “The programme has been a great success so far, with more than 600,000 vaccines delivered and very high levels of uptake, particularly amongst our older and more vulnerable populations.

“As we move into the next phase we will continue to make vaccination as accessible as we can by continuing to offer drop-in sessions at community venues across the city while we get our new Dundee vaccination centre set up.”

Dr Chandler encouraged anyone who had not yet been vaccinated to visit the Caird Hall this weekend or use one of the pop-up vaccine clinics elsewhere in the community.

The team will now prepare to deliver booster jabs and the flu vaccine

Council leader John Alexander said: “I’m really proud of the way that all of Team Dundee, including City Council, Leisure and Culture Dundee and Health and Social Care Partnership staff, have worked together to deliver the community vaccination centre.

“From the initial transformation of the hall into a vaccine facility in just a few days, to the ongoing support for many tens of thousands of people attending, it has been a massive undertaking and the whole city is grateful to all of those who made it happen.

“Thank you too to everyone who has been down to get vaccinated.”

