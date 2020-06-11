Thursday, June 11th 2020 Show Links
Martel Maxwell: ‘The ability to relax seems to have temporarily escaped me’

by Martel Maxwell
June 11, 2020, 11:04 am Updated: June 11, 2020, 11:20 am
Martel Maxwell.
On you go – have a couple of hours to yourself, my husband said the other day. He’d look after the boys.

What to do? I thought, dizzy with liberation and possibilities as I sat in my car.

First, a coffee from Starbucks drive-through on the Kingsway which was very exciting.

Even if the alcohol wipe I applied to the lid made my Americano taste of fairy liquid.

Then I got some messages, popped into the butchers and wondered how everyone was doing at home.

© DC Thomson
Dundee’s Starbucks Drive-Thru.

It was a nice day and I craved a beer garden – or a leisurely breakfast in a cafe, but most things remain closed.

And so I sat in my car, worrying I hadn’t put the oven off, that the boys hadn’t done their homework, had eaten chocolate all day and not brushed their teeth – and I headed home, where everything was, of course, absolutely fine.

The ability to relax seems (hopefully temporarily) to have escaped me.

On the plus side, I’m sure it’s nothing a night out involving an open bar and taxi home wouldn’t fix.

May those times come soon.

