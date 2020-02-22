‘I’ve lost all hope in the justice system’: Violent thug who battered ex-partner has his sentence cut after appeal

A violent thug who battered his ex-partner and forced her to wet herself has had his sentence cut.

The ex-partner of a violent thug who brutalised and sexually assaulted her has said she has lost all hope in the justice system after his sentence was slashed.

Darren Ogilvie was locked up for four years in November after he admitted carrying out an “appalling” attack on Lyndsay Buchan and a child.

The 36-year-old was also placed on the sex offenders register for life and made subject to a two-year supervision order upon release, as well as a 10-year non-harassment order.

However, following an appeal, the thug has had his sentence reduced to 45 months and had the supervision order removed.

Lyndsay was informed of the court’s decision by a letter and has been left feeling “devastated” and “empty”.

She said: “I feel absolutely crap – I’ve lost all hope in the justice system.

“It seems like no matter the sentence or how bad or significant the offence, people just don’t seem to get what they deserve.

“I’m devastated, shocked, upset. I feel let down by the system – it’s hard to express myself. I just feel empty.”

Lyndsay had her nose broken by Ogilvie, her head stamped on, was pinned to a wall, forced to urinate herself and was brutally beaten up and sexually abused a number of times.

She said Ogilvie would track her location using GPS on her phone when she was at work and then smell her underwear when she came home to check she had not been out having sex.

Lyndsay – who previously waived her legal right to anonymity to share her harrowing story – said the final straw was one night when she came home from work and a drunken Ogilvie jumped out of her bathroom and attacked her.

He also spat on her face, held her in a headlock, punched her, grabbed her throat and caused her to urinate on herself.

Ogilvie pleaded guilty at Dundee Sheriff Court to six charges of domestic and sexual abuse, making threats to Lyndsay and approaching her against bail orders.

Lyndsay had been in a sexual relationship with Ogilvie for 13 years before they became a couple.

Following sentencing Sheriff Thomas Hughes said: “What happened was appalling and nobody should have to suffer that.”

As he was led away to the cells brazen Ogilvie winked, smirked and waved Lyndsay, who was in the public gallery to see him being jailed.