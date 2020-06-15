‘I’ve lived this for 18 years’: Mum of Dundee teenager who died in derelict mansion fall renews calls for demolition of Strathmartine Hospital

“I’ve lived this for 18 years, I’ll never shake it off and I’m a sad, sad person. People say I changed,” Gaynor Robertson said.

Her son, Jonathan, died after falling 30 feet from the walls of derelict Baldovan House in 2002.

The tragedy took place on June 10 and the 13-year-old died five days later, on his mother’s birthday.

In the months following Jonathan’s death, Gaynor aggressively campaigned to have the ruined 18th Century farm house demolished.

The 50-year-old was successful in her efforts and one year later it was torn down. She soon turned her attention to Strathmartine Hospital, which closed its doors in 2003.

The building, which is thought to have been Scotland’s first and oldest institution for people with a learning disability, has been repeatedly targeted by vandals in the years following its closure.

Now, as she marks the 18th anniversary of Jonathan’s death, Gaynor is renewing her plea for the former health facility to be razed.

Gaynor says that her “biggest fear” is waking up one day and reading on Facebook that a child has died there.

“I don’t want another person to go through it,” she said.

“I was at the house when the paramedics were trying to deal with him, so I saw how he fell. I saw the injuries and that’s impacted on my brain and that never goes away. Even speaking to you right now I can see that, just like it happened yesterday.

“Jonathan fell 30 feet from a structure. The head injury was what killed my son. It’s so easy to do it and his friends, who I’m still friends with now, they still remember it.

“They don’t let me know what really happened. In the 18 years – and they’re all grown up now – they still won’t describe it.

“They saw what happened to Jonathan and they won’t tell me because they say it would break my heart, more than it is now.”

© DC Thomson

Gaynor, who now lives in the Carnoustie area, says that she used to play at Baldovan House when she was a child, having been brought up in the area and “didn’t think anything” of her son spending time there.

She said: “It was, to me, just an old mansion. I didn’t realise it was unsafe, but obviously what happened made me realise just how unsafe derelict buildings are.

“My boy wasn’t a wild child. He was good, well-mannered, didn’t start fires and didn’t go to places he wasn’t supposed to go to.

“I’ve been to Strathmartine Hospital to have a look and I’ve seen how easy it is to access. I actually saw kids there a couple of months ago and I chased them out.

“It concerned me that they were able to get in. I asked them to show me how they got in and they showed me the hole in the fence, not a problem, no security or anything.

“You could pass there every night and probably see a kid hanging about, as well as dog walkers going in and out. It’s very worrying.

“Strathmartine Hospital itself, the actual building, has got that much wear and tear that there’s holes in the floor. If a child drops there and they’re on their own or with their friends and get separated, they may not get found.”

© DC Thomson

The past 18 years have been tainted with grief for Gaynor and she knows that what happened to Jonathan permanently altered the way she lives her life.

“I believe that accidents do happen, where before you’d never think that,” she said.

“The smallest things can affect your life. I’m a very cautious person. My second son, Jac, is wrapped up in cotton wool because I’m so scared that something will happen and it has affected him.

“My friends say that to me aswell. I wrap my son up so that nothing bad happens to him.

“Though we don’t live in Dundee anymore, he could do the very same with his friends even though he knows what happened to his big brother.

“He does respect my wishes and he won’t go there, but he misses out with his pals because they don’t quite grasp why he’s not allowed to go.”

Gaynor remembers Jonathan as someone who was “kind-hearted” and “smiling all the time”.

She said: “He was kind-hearted, would do anything for anybody, and was smiling all the time. He was involved with the Dundee Tigers Ice Hockey Club. He was a big fan of them and they were a big fan of him.

“Everybody loved Jonathan and everybody says he was like me. He was like me in smiles, he was like me in nature, he was a beautiful boy inside and out.”

In February plans were unveiled for a “a full restoration of the listed buildings”, with Scottish-based developers, Chamberlain Bell Developments, outlining their vision for the site’s future.

However, Gaynor remains firm in her belief that the site should be bulldozed.

Responding to the suggestion that plans to develop Strathmartine Hospital were in the pipeline, she said: “They said that about Baldovan House since I was a child and nothing happened and it took my son dying up there before that building was bulldozed.

“I think the more damage that gets done to it, the more the building will have to get bulldozed. The only ones that say it needs to stay there have never lost a child. That’s exactly how I feel.

“Everybody in that area knows what happened in Baldovan House. It was the fire brigade that came up when my son fell, so they don’t know what they’re going up to.

“Some of them may have been at Baldovan House and are having to relive this again, not knowing if they’re just going to a fire or if they’re going to find a child.

“People are seeing the dangers that are coming up at Strathmartine Hospital. Baldovan House was the same.

“It was a beautiful, beautiful mansion and over the years it got run down and things were stolen from it and it slowly deteriorated and by the time my son was playing there it was a shell.

“But it’s not now got a good history, it’s now got a horrible history. Do they want the same thing to happen to Strathmartine Hospital?

“It’s got a lot of bad stories and it’s got a lot of good, but do they want it remembered as a place where another child died, 10 minutes away from where a child died 20 years before? It doesn’t make sense to me.”

Karen McAulay is campaigning for the listed buildings at the Strathmartine site not to be demolished and would like to see increased security installed.

She said: “I have always been very concerned about a child losing their life. At the heart of all of this is Jonathan. I understand where Gaynor is coming from. I would like to see all the dangerous buildings demolished but not the listed buildings.

“If we go ahead and remove these listed buildings we are removing the last of the Ogilvie history in the area, we are removing a history.

“Dundee has been at the forefront of learning disabilities since 1853 and these buildings represent the history. It’s got a very large architectural significance. A lot of the people who lived there still see it as part of their heritage.”

She added: “I would just like to ensure it does have adequate security whilst the development is going through its phases. I would like to see an increase in security in particular full-scale security 24/7, and patrols round the site.

“This doesn’t have to end with a child or adult losing their life. This can end with many families moving to a place that they love.

“I can’t stress enough how important security is, it will reduce the call out for fires the call out for police. All of the buildings that are dangerous are fully secured. To get into Strathmartine you have to commit acts of vandalism to get into the site in the first place.”

She added if somebody were to have an accident on the site she would have to make her mind up and think about the circumstances of the accident, saying: “Just because somebody has had an accident does not mean to say a building needs to be demolished.”

Alan Bell, of Chamberlain Bell Developments, said: “To confirm, the site does not belong to Chamberlain Bell, we are merely the interested party in purchasing it and are in contract to do so once certain conditions have been purified.

“We are currently progressing through these conditions with the planning application being one.

“Due to the current pandemic everything seems to have slipped, including the approvals for Strathmartine.

“It was recently brought to my attention that there was yet another fire set off by what appears to be local vandals/arsonists.

“This is bad news not only for the financial viability of the project but also the health and safety of those on the site, whether they be authorised or unauthorised.

“I know that the current site owner has a local security guard who does the best he can, but it’s a large site. The local council also visit the site regularly but not sure when the last inspection would be.

“Our current estimate is, if things go well, we could be on site in Spring next year.”

Following the latest fire at the site earlier this month, it is understood that concerns were raised by the authorities regarding the safety of the effected buildings on the site.

A spokesman for Angus Council said: “Building Standards officers were in discussion with the owner and Police Scotland on 3 June after a fire caused significant damage to one of the buildings there.

“At that time, the owner stated his intention to demolish the building, for which a demolition warrant was already in place.”